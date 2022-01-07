Just like with so much of life, getting ahead in business very often comes down to making the right connections.

Also, as a business owner and/or manager, having the platform to display your products and services to other business owners and managers on a local level is priceless.

Although I've not had the pleasure in a couple of years, I love attending the business expos because it's a fun way to make new connections, learn new ideas and skills, and take a look at some of the local businesses in the Tyler, Texas area--whether brand new or long-established local brands.

The 2022 B2B Expo (business-to-business) gives you the perfect opportunity to do so. Set for Tuesday, January 11 from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Green Acres Crosswalk Center in Tyler, you can network your way to important new relationships for the new year.

Hosted by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, over 5,000 consumers and business people attend each year. You'll need to provide a business card for free admission. Otherwise, the price of entry is $5 at the door.

Enjoy opportunities to deepen your experience via business workshops, listening to the keynote speaker, and to explore local businesses and services and make important introductions.

More details on the event and other important information can be found via the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce website here If your New Year's resolution list included growing your business, making new connections, and taking the next steps in your professional endeavors, you don't want to miss this.

See ya there?

