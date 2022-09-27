A Tyler, Texas man who was arrested last Saturday for the continuous sexual assault of a child under 14 remains in the Smith County Jail on a bond of $350,000.

The man is 44-year-old Nathan Lavon Handy. Handy is a black man weighing approximately 160 pounds and is 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was arrested last Saturday, September 24, and was still in the Smith County Jail as of yesterday.

CBS 19 reports that the first report of abuse was made in July of 2021 to the Tyler Police Department. Handy is accused of sexually abusing the child in question since 2015.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect allegedly told Tyler, TX Police the child had asked for sex.

According to the Tyler Paper's report, following investigations, "detectives determined the victim was assaulted by Handy multiple times at two separate locations. A detective said a recording was provided to police, in which Handy confesses he sexually abused the child and called it a mistake, the affidavit states."

Nathan Lavon Handy, 44, Smith County Jail Nathan Lavon Handy, 44, Smith County Jail loading...

The suspect claimed the child had requested sex from him. However, the victim was interviewed by Tyler Police Department detectives who allegedly told them they did NOT consent to the sexual activity. Tyler Paper reports the victim told detectives they were not comfortable with the interaction and Handy made them feel "creepy."

Allegedly, a CASA therapist reported that the sexual activity between Handy and the victim continued after the victim became 18 years of age.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The details regarding this case continue to emerge. If you'd like to read more from the Tyler Paper, you can check out that story here.

4 Captured and 6 Remaining Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List (as of September 20, 2022) Texas still has a few dangerous criminals left to capture on their most wanted list.

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

Here are the New Foods You'll Be Able to Try at the 2022 State Fair of Texas in Dallas Fair season is here which means we are gonna get our turkey leg, corn dog and funnel cake fixes in. For the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, you can get all that and so much more.