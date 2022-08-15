A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant.

And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.

Here's the thing:

Many of us here in East Texas understand that our businesses and restaurants have been a bit short-staffed as of late. And because of that, we are doing our best to be understanding and demonstrate patience during this challenging season. And that's the right thing to do.

At the same time, there are certain lines that just can't be crossed. And the experience this Tyler, Texas area woman had is a prime example of that.

Well, from the post, it sounds like it was actually her husband that had the experience. Tyler woman, Ashley Hall, said her husband went through the drive-thru at the McDonald's location next to Chick-fil-A on South Broadway in Tyler around 4 p.m. last Tuesday. And according to her post, her husband was sick the rest of the day and was still seeking to recover the following Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of Ashley Hall of Tyler, TX

You can see from the featured image how raw the burger purchased at a McDonald's location in Tyler, TX actually was.

Look, we totally understand that this is a stressful time for everyone. That certainly includes our East Texas restaurants. But this is one of the situations that could be truly dangerous.

So just like...make sure the food we order is...ya know...COOKED.

Have you experienced anything like this lately?

