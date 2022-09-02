Tyler, TX Police Are Looking for These Men. Do You Recognize Them?

Earlier today, the Tyler, Texas Police Department shared the photos of several people who were allegedly involved in acts of theft at two local businesses. Do you recognize any of them?

These were actually two separate alleged incidents of theft. Read on to learn a few more details regarding each of them. Also included are photos that were taken at each of the businesses in Tyler, TX.

CASE #1:

See the guy dressed in red? Back on August 15, he reportedly strolled into Superior Firearms in Tyler, TX accompanied by the two other men in the photos. The "man in red" is suspected of having stolen a "tactical magazine without paying" before they all strolled out again.

Does anyone else feel it seems like a dangerous decision to attempt to steal from a firearms store?

Tyler, TX Police ask that if you recognize any of these guys please "reach out to Detective Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833."

CASE #2:

In this alleged thieving scenario that was reported to have occurred on August 7, these two guys walked into the Tyler, TX Home Depot, and Tyler Police were told they decided to fill their shopping cars with tools before strolling out the door without paying. They left in a white SUV.

Again, if you recognize them, contact Detective Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Thanks for taking a moment to look at the photos and see if there's a way we can help the Tyler Police find these folks. And as always, suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

