Tyler’s Healthiest Fast-Food Chicken Sandwich

The chicken sandwich war is heating up, with a new one hitting Tyler's fast-food menus just this week. All of them are capable of helping us have a moment and experience some things, but which one is the healthiest?

If there is one good thing that came from 2020, it's the pedestal that holds the chicken sandwich. On some social media feeds, spicy chicken sandwich photos became more popular than pictures of margaritas and toilet paper, and the sandwiches ended up with their own huge followings. Restaurants responded and the chicken sandwich war carried over into 2021, and here we are with good options from several East Texas restaurants.

Jimmy Johns just debuted its new spicy chicken sandwich this week, and they said it's made with seasoned chicken, creole chili pepper sauce, Jimmy peppers, avocado, provolone cheese, onions, mayo, vinegar, and oil, with your choice of bread, of course. The Smokin' Kickin' Chicken Sandwich is only here until March 21, but who knows, if it catches a social media wave, they may decide to keep it on the menu a lot longer. The 8-inch on French bread has 850 calories, 37 grams of protein, and 50 grams of fat, according to the Jimmy Johns nutrition guide.

When the craving for a chicken sandwich strikes, the calorie count, sugar load, and fat content may not be the first things that pop into your head. But if you're the disciplined type that can pre-meditate your food choices, it might be fun to figure out which sandwich won't be a diet buster.

Eat This, Not That said the healthiest chicken sandwich in America is at Chick-fil-A. It's a protein-packed, low-calorie option that comes on a multigrain bun, and for that, it's one of the best bets in the fast-food world. (Just not on Sundays.) It has 320 calories, 6 grams of fat, 41 grams of carbs, and 28 grams of protein.

The Wendy's grilled chicken sandwich is a close second, Dairy Queen ranks third, and Sonic's grilled chicken sandwich ranks 4th, according to Eat This, Not That.

The moral of the chicken sandwich story is, grilled is best and fried is not great, but I think we knew this already. Skipping the breading skips oil and sodium, and is a more heart-healthy option.

That delicious Popeye's Chicken Sandwich that gets much of the credit for helping the chicken sandwich war take off, has 1,443 milligrams of sodium, 50 grams of carbs, 28 grams of protein, according to Eat This, Not That.

Food for thought!