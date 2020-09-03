VIDEO: Grandma Shows Off 24-Year-Old McDonald’s Burger She Says Hasn’t Rotted

You get out of your body what you put in to it...and after watching the video in this story, you may want to really think about what you eat.

A TikTok user recently shared a video of her grandmother showing off a McDonald's meal she's kept in a shoe box in her closet since 1996.

Now you're probably already thinking a few things - "Lauren, why did she keep the burger and fries in the first place?" or "In the closet?". Yes, stay with me.

In the video, the girl's grandmother begins by showing the bag that the meal is in. It has advertisements for NASCAR races in 1996, which I guess proves the food's age. She then takes out the fries, which she says look like they could have fallen into a seat “a month or so ago” and says that they “never rotted or decayed.”

Next, she pulls out the burger. We don't see any vegetables or condiments. All that's left of the burger is the burger patty and the bun with no mold in sight.

Check out the video for yourself:

The video has been viewed over 3 million times. It ends with the grandmother saying she's not sure what would happen if anyone decided to eat the burger today.

According to Donald W. Schaffner, Ph. D., distinguished professor and extension specialist for the Food Science graduate program at Rutgers University, since McDonald’s cooks their burgers well-done, it would likely dry the burger out and kill off many (but not all) of the micro-organisms that would cause decomposition.