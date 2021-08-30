VIDEO: TikTok Users Document Hurricane Ida As It Comes on Land

Although TikTok was pretty big a year ago during Hurricane Laura, I feel that most of us still stuck to Snapchat and Facebook to document what all was happening. Whether you were evacuating or sticking around, those were the two platforms to give friends and family your current status during the storm.

It seems those in SELA decided that TikTok was the way to go with their updates, and the hashtag #hurricaneida was the way to do it. The fact that Ida made its landfall during the day meant that the videos would be pretty intense. I tried to avoid watching info about Hurricane Ida as much as I could. It wasn't out of disrespect, it was because my heart broke each time I even thought about it. I knew what those people were about to go through as they rode out the storm, and I knew what they were about to face after the storm had passed. Honestly, the storm itself pales in comparison to what life is after it happens. I think those in SWLA can attest to that fact hands down.

I'll start with one of my favorite TikTokers, Danethegreat. You know him best as Southern Dad. I feel somehow he has met my own father because this is almost spot on.

There's this man that took his round bails and placed them all around his daughter's trailer. He set them all up in hopes to be a windbreak to save her house from the storm. Gotta love dads, right?

Scrolling a bit more, I ran across this fire department video of an awning blowing clear across the fire department's area and into a neighbor's back yard.

Here's another video of a roof leaving its home. This was a building next door to the person videoing. What amazes me is how fast it happens. You go from a few pieces to suddenly everything just gives up and goes.

Then, of course, there's the "tell me you're in Louisiana during a hurricane without telling me". It's when a random boat floats by in your front yard.

The intense wind blowing trees around and blowing the floodwaters further inland made for some incredible footage. Scary to think that it will be days, if not weeks before those people start seeing solid ground again.

Last, but not least, some teams of linemen were already on the scene waiting out the storm. Of course, to make good TV, the Weather Channel might have been over-exaggerating the wind and rain at times. This last little compilation had me in tears laughing as the linemen started cutting cartwheels behind the reporters while live on the air.