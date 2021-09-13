Bist du hungrig?

That's "are you hungry?"

Ah, but in German--a language I've been enjoying studying, by the way. But, I digress. :)

There's something uniquely fun about the idea of the "Oktoberfest" event at Fresh by Brookshire's at 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. It's going on now through September 18.

It's been described by Fresh as "a celebration of the Oktoberfest tradition" and an opportunity to "experience the rich culture of German food, music, and 'bier.'" Um, that would be "beer" in German.

Get our free mobile app

We don't get much German culture in East Texas, so it's a wilkommen change--especially for me as I have a good bit of German in my background.

Each night of the 'Oktoberfest' features a different focus, including different evenings focusing on an assortment of seasonal German bier varieties, "flammkuchen," a unique type of German pizza, brews and brats, and even live German music on several of the evenings.

Clay Banks, Unsplash

Now, I can't promise there will be polka dancing with men in lederhosen, but it sounds like a great time!

**UPDATE** Yes, actually you CAN expect polka dancing. (Lederhosen, optional.)

Since there will be themed live music every night, you are most welcome to come dance. Or just watch. Seriously, watching people polka will definitely lift your spirits.

Delicious food, a variety of beers to enjoy, and live music every evening between 5 and 8 p.m.? I'm there.

Ready for more details? Get them here. Hope to see you there--cuz I definitely will be. And look--you've already learned a few German words.

Save me a polka.

Prost! (Er, that would be "cheers" in German.)

Ten of the Best Restaurants with Patios in Tyler Where Dogs are Welcome! More and more, East Texans want restaurants where they can share a meal and hang out on a cool patio with their best furry friends. Here are TEN great spots in Tyler to do just that!

20 of the Very Best Places for Homestyle Comfort Food Around Tyler Some days, we just want to go somewhere that serves freshly-made, homestyle comfort food. Ya know, the kind of food that seems to feed our hearts and souls, too.

Make Sure to Visit These 20 Unforgettable Breakfast Options in Tyler Here are some of your best breakfast options for Tyler.