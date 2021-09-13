Wait, ‘Oktoberfest’ in September? Ja…Right Here At Fresh in Tyler!
Bist du hungrig?
That's "are you hungry?"
Ah, but in German--a language I've been enjoying studying, by the way. But, I digress. :)
There's something uniquely fun about the idea of the "Oktoberfest" event at Fresh by Brookshire's at 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. It's going on now through September 18.
It's been described by Fresh as "a celebration of the Oktoberfest tradition" and an opportunity to "experience the rich culture of German food, music, and 'bier.'" Um, that would be "beer" in German.
We don't get much German culture in East Texas, so it's a wilkommen change--especially for me as I have a good bit of German in my background.
Each night of the 'Oktoberfest' features a different focus, including different evenings focusing on an assortment of seasonal German bier varieties, "flammkuchen," a unique type of German pizza, brews and brats, and even live German music on several of the evenings.
Now, I can't promise there will be polka dancing with men in lederhosen, but it sounds like a great time!
**UPDATE** Yes, actually you CAN expect polka dancing. (Lederhosen, optional.)
Since there will be themed live music every night, you are most welcome to come dance. Or just watch. Seriously, watching people polka will definitely lift your spirits.
Delicious food, a variety of beers to enjoy, and live music every evening between 5 and 8 p.m.? I'm there.
Ready for more details? Get them here. Hope to see you there--cuz I definitely will be. And look--you've already learned a few German words.
Save me a polka.
Prost! (Er, that would be "cheers" in German.)