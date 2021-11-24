It's an unfortunate reality that we have to stay aware of our surroundings at all times--even in some of the places where we tend to feel safest. But we do.

Stalking, creeping, and even human trafficking can take place even in broad daylight and in populated areas right here in East Texas--if we're not careful.

One of the places that many of us, especially women, tend to feel safe is at one of our favorite shopping locales--Target.

This is especially upsetting as we're going into the Christmas shopping season. After all, this is one of the happiest times of the year. However, creeps don't take breaks during the holidays. So please be careful.

Recently on TikTok, women have been sharing their stories of encounters with stalker-types at Target.

Many of these encounters took place in the middle of the day. Unfortunately, because many women feel safe they're less likely to be on their guard.

Here's a story shared by one woman who was being stalked at a Target. However, she thought the guys following her were likely undercover security at the store. But turns out that wasn't the case--->

Here's another story shared by three sisters who were shopping at Target when a man they didn't know started talking to them and asking them strange questions. But then it got scary--->

Here's another one that I find particularly horrifying regarding a new human trafficking technique. Please be aware and share with your friends and family.--->

And another one. This young woman was just running errands at the same Target where she is employed.--->

And here's a cautionary tale regarding the dangers of selling things to people on the internet.--->

Bottom line? PLEASE be careful, friends. I understand this is the LAST thing we want to hear about as we go into what is supposed to be one of the most "wonderful times of the year." And obviously, we still love shopping at Target and it's never wise to live in fear. But please stay safe. And PLEASE share this with your friends and family. It could save lives. Much love to you and yours this holiday season.

