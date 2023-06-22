Sure, I'm a Whataburger fanboy. Anytime a trip to Whataburger is suggested, I will not turn it down. I was very disappointed when they took away my breakfast staple, the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit. I've survived, though, and just go with the regular biscuit now. My favorite for a dinner is the #5, Whataburger with cheese and bacon, onion rings, drink and Jalapeno Ranch to dip the rings in. Perfection. Like many Whataburger breakfast fans, I still miss the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit. But it looks like that favorite of many could be making a comeback.

My Love for the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit

It is hard to express in words how much I loved Whataburger's Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit. The mix of biscuit with the cheddar and the jalapeno that didn't have a kick but still brought that jalapeno flavor was sooooo good. I didn't order anything else for breakfast from Whataburger except that. When Whataburger introduced their Breakfast Bowl, which has become my go-to breakfast pick now, I imagined what the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit would taste like in it. I wasn't the only Whataburger breakfast fan that was disappointed to hear about that special biscuit going away. So I was excited to see two videos on Whataburger's Facebook page that could be teasing the return of the breakfast favorite.

When you’re (crying emoji), we’re (crying emoji). Maybe we should change that? (Thinking emoji) - Whataburger

That's one teaser video Whataburger posted on Wednesday, June 21. Then a second teaser video popped up this morning (June 22).

We’re a little forgivable! So there’s still hope. - Whataburger

Just Teasing Us

So start the tease on Wednesday, put up a second video on Thursday, I'm wondering if the return of the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit is either Friday, June 23 or Monday, June 26. Friday, June 23 would be the better date because that wonderful biscuit should have never left in the first place and that would make the return sooner than later.

Make it so, Whataburger, make it so.

