I think this story just proves that people want to argue about anything. When you pick up food from your favorite fast food joint, it usually comes in a logoed bag of some kind in either plastic or paper. Those bags usually turn into an impromptu trash receptacle for our fry boxes and food wrappers so it's really no huge deal how those bags look. For Whataburger, however, a recent change to their order bags has left a bad taste in some people's mouth.

Get our free mobile app

Whataburger has had the same look for their cups, fry boxes and bags for a long time. That would be a white background with orange stripes and lettering. Over the last month, give or take, fans have noticed that the bags have changed to brown but still with the same orange stripes and lettering.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media loading...

For some reason, though, this mundane change has caused a bit of a freak out amongst the many fans on the Whataburger Fanatics Facebook group. For instance, Jay said, "So did white bags become more expensive so they switched to brown?" Or Marc said, "Not really fan of these new brown bags." And Riley said, "Last two trips to WB I’ve gotten brown bags not the fancy orange and white ones. Anybody else?"

Others even commented that they got just a plain brown sack like you took to lunch in school. One of my co-workers here at the radio station got one of those when she ordered one time recently.

Some were saying they aren't as sturdy as the white bags. I don't feel that. When you go around the bag, it's a perfectly good bag to hold your #1 with cheese and large fry. Even with the fry grease getting on the bag, it is still very sturdy.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media loading...

Oh, just a quick aside

Today, January 24, if you have the Whataburger app, you can get a free Patty Melt with a medium fry and medium drink purchase.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media loading...

Now back to the fighting over a color changed bag

So yeah, Whataburger fans are not very enthusiastic about the change. Other fans pointed out that Whataburger used to write your order on brown bags. There is some nostalgia possibly tied to this change. I somewhat remember the brown bags at the A-frame Whataburger on Gentry in Tyler when I was a kid. That one even had the carhop stalls.

I for one have no issue with the change and really don't see the point of the argument. But hey, we're in the internet age so everyone has to argue with everyone else about a mundane subject. But what say you? Are you a fan or no?

And if anyone is craving a package of Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 with Hot Sauce, I'll sale you my remaining packet from lunch for $13.99. That's cheaper than eBay right now.

PSST: Check Out The Whataburger Secret Menu The items are available year round, but make sure you're grabbing breakfast items and lunch items during those respective times.

Whataburger #80 in Mesquite This Whataburger is just over 50 years old and sits in a historic part of Mesquite.