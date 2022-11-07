There are not many in East Texas who are not a fan of Whataburger. Some of those fans will not hesitate to show off that fandom in any way possible. Some are such a fan of Whataburger that they would show up at a holiday party decked out in their Whataburger best, an ugly Christmas sweater, socks, a scarf and more. See Whataburger's newest items available for the holiday season, including a cool yard inflatable.

Do Some Online Window Shopping

It's crazy. You could spend an hour perusing the hundreds of items that Whataburger has for sale in their Whatastore. There are a ton of different Staunch Traditional Outfitters hats, James Avery charms and even some various sizes of Yeti tumblers. There are quite a few shirts with a wide array of designs available, too. This thing is, these shirts are not cheesy (I intend my puns here), they all look really, really good.

The Whatastore is not just for gift cards anymore. It is stocked full of their famous ketchup, regular and spicy, clothes, jewelry, kids stuff and even a great looking ugly Christmas sweater for this year. There is also a new vest, socks, a scarf and even a Whataburger themed inflatable snowman.

New Holiday Stuff

Being that its the holiday season, Whataburger has grouped their holiday merchandise into one page for you to check out. For me, I may order the 2022 Christmas Sweater or the pajama set. I really like the 7 foot tall inflatable snowman but I think they missed the opportunity of having it hold a Dr Pepper shake. Nonetheless, people passing by will get a kick out of it.

The Whatastore has a ton of stuff available that will make any Whataburger fan happy. And if you're wanting to show up at your next holiday party dressed up nice, check out the holiday collection below:

