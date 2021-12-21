Whataburger recently revealed on their corporate Facebook page that something new and exciting is on the way and we are SO here for it.

Because, when you're as passionate about Whataburger as we are in Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, and all over East Texas, well its easy to get our attention when anything new is en route to one of our favorite places to grab one of the best burgers of all time.

From what we can tell from their page, it appears we have a new sauce to look forward to. What could it be? A signature Whataburger dipping sauce? Ranch? Even SPICIER ketchup?

And here's the thing: YES there are more important things going on in the world outside of new condiments at fast food restaurants.

But Whataburger is amazing at offering some of the best around. I mean, some of us would likely eat their ketchup straight out of those handy tiny tubs of deliciousness. (Especially the spicy, OMG.) So I for one hope it is some kind of even spicier ketchup.

But I would be happy to see Whataburger release an amazing new ranch sauce--because I think they'd do it well. (Unlike some other restaurants sad attempts--sorry, not sorry.)

It's quite funny reading some of the comments from Whataburger fans all over! Some started wishing they'd bring back the A1 burger. Others mentioned the Monterey Melt--of which I have zero recollection. Others begged for a Cheddar Chophouse burger.

OK, but looking at the silhouette in the post above, it's clearly a new sauce of some kind.

And when that new secret sauce is revealed--can we use it on these Whataburger "secret menu" items?

