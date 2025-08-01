Even if you're shopping at a Dollar General in Houston, TX, it seems like nothing costs less than $5 anymore. Right? It's gotten out of hand.

A few days a week, I'll stop by a Walmart Marketplace on my way home after work for a few necessities, and ten minutes later, I'm heading back to my truck with three sacks in my hands and $95 out of my bank.

America's "most overpriced" grocery store:

As of 2024, there are 515 Whole Foods Market stores in the United States, and the company is still growing. The state with the most Whole Foods Market locations in the U.S. is California, with 95 stores. This accounts for roughly 18% of all Whole Foods Market stores in the US.

Since being founded in 1980, Whole Foods has earned a reputation for being one of the most overpriced grocery stores in the country. It’s faced scandal after scandal, from selling a bottle of water with three stalks of asparagus for $6, to their former CEO blaming America’s obesity crisis on “making poor choices” and “ignorance.”

Texas has the second most locations.

In Texas, there are 35 Whole Foods locations. That may not seem like many, but the Lone Star State does account for 7% of the company's total stores. That comes to one store for every 828,457 people in Texas.

Whether the higher cost of Whole Foods is worth it to you depends on your preferences, priorities, and values. "Whole Foods has a strong emphasis on natural, organic, and specialty products. These items often come with higher production costs, which can be reflected in the pricing," among many other things.

So, is one of Texas's 35 Whole Foods locations where you prefer to get your groceries, or are you more of a Target shopper?