(Tyler, Texas) Recently there was an East Texas woman who committed a crime and was sentenced to spend some time in the Smith County Jail.

The issue that she was having was that she doesn’t have a license but still needed to turn herself in to do her time.

That is when she got the idea to call the police to see if they could pick her up instead of her calling an Uber to be dropped off at the jail.

What’s the Backstory, Why is She Doing Time in Jail?

Before all the videos started popping up on TikTok I had never heard of Amber Mettlen.

But she is doing well for herself on TikTok and I’m guessing that she was using this as a way to share her experience and hoping to grow her audience on social media.

Well, a few years ago Amber was involved in an auto accident which caused injury to another person.

That is the reason she was sentenced to jail time.

If you look at the comments from this Facebook post you can see the video when she calls law enforcement for a ride to jail, the video has since been removed from her account.



It’s Good That She Decided Not to Drive

I will admit that she did make the right decision not to drive herself to jail.

If she did, she could have been arrested on the way and had more charges to face.

But just as she learned in her video, law enforcement here in East Texas are busy and don’t have time to pick people up who need to spend time in jail.

Looking for Friends While in Jail

Amber did post on her TikTok one more time before entering the Smith County Jail asking for people to send her notes or even put money on her account so she can purchase things.

While I applaud her efforts of trying to put this incident behind her, I would have never thought about calling law enforcement for a ride to jail.

I think I would prefer an Uber to enjoy a few more minutes before being in custody.

