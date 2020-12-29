You’re Not Alone When It Comes To Returning Holiday Gifts

You've worked hard finding that perfect gift for Christmas, but in some cases what you thought was perfect really wasn't.

It's the sad side of Christmas, either the recipient doesn't like the gift that you thoughtfully purchased for them or it ends up being the wrong size or color or inappropriate all together. So now what? You're off to stand in a return line or at a shipping location to send it back for a refund or exchange. If you're having to do that with unwanted or wrong Christmas gifts this year you are not alone. According to the National Retail Federation, one in ten gifts will end up being returned or exchanged this year.

66% of shoppers will be heading back in to a store or contacting customer service for some kind of exchange or refund. I'm part of the 66% because I've already had to contact Amazon and Vans so far! With the spread of coronavirus several retailers are offering curbside returns. Dick's Sporting Goods and Best Buy are among those retailers offering special parking spaces near the store's entrance to accommodate holiday returns.

To skip the line and to help stop the spread of COVID, some retailers are even offering return labels for items so that you can ship them back via UPS, FedEX or USPS, even if you purchased the item in the store. Check with your local retailer to see if this option is available.

Unfortunately, it happens. You have, what you think is the best gift ever, but it turns out to be not so big for the recipient. In any case it's the thought that counts right.