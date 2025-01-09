10 Popular Weather Myths That Most Texans Believe

The only thing better than "old wive's tales" are "old Texas wive's tales," and boy have we got some doozies. You probably have a grandparent who throws out weather predictions based on the strangest things, but somehow they are sometimes correct.

Throughout time there have been so many old sayings some based in reality, some from seemingly out of nowhere, and others invented just to frighten kids, it can be hard to know which are which.

Popular Weather Myths in Texas That May Be True

It turns out that some of these sayings aren't always based on cold-hard facts. But whoever came up with them had to have a reason behind each one, right?

According to How Stuff Works, weather forecasting was one of the first things people began to study and work at to understand. Throughout history, almost everything has relied on the weather -- farming, sailing, building, and so many other daily tasks.

Before using computers and today's advanced science to forecast weather, people relied on things like old wives' tales, superstitions, or idioms. And while these may not have always been accurate, it turns out some were pretty good for predicting weather.

How Stuff Works says, "Weather myths die hard," and I think the proof of this is in how many weather-related wives' tales are still commonly used today.

These old myths are your best bet for predicting the weather

How Stuff Works put together a list of old weather myths that may be more true than tall tales. These 10 sayings are at least connected to science in a way that could lead you to semi-accurately predict when the rain may come or if it will be cold, and other weather conditions.