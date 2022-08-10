Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2022 edition of the fair, there is no disappointment.

The State Fair of Texas is scheduled for Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 23 at Fair Park in Dallas. Outside of the Texas - OU game, rides and entertainment, you come for the wildest concoctions of food you will find anywhere. Every year, the Big Tex Choice Awards hands out their top prize to three of the craziest fair food mixtures in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative.

Big Tex Choice Awards

The contest started in July with a whopping 51 different food entries. From there, it was whittled down to 36. Is anyone jealous of the taste testers? I am. Out of those 36, we now have the top 10. There were four criteria to determine the Top 10, uniqueness, creativity, presentation, and taste. A panel of celebrity judges will get to taste each of the 10 finalists (jealousy grows) Sunday, August 28 and determine the winners in the three categories.

How You Can Try the Finalists

I'll follow up once the winners in the three categories have been determined at the end of the month. If you plan on making a trip to the State Fair of Texas this year, you will of course have the opportunity to try all of the Big Tex Choice Awards entries including the winners. Get all the details on this year's State Fair of Texas at bigtex.com.

So, without further ado, here are the Top 10 Finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards. Grab a napkin to wipe the drool from your mouth.

