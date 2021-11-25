It was another weird weekend in the NFL. The mighty Bills lost, the Texans broke their losing streak, the Eagles clobbered the Saints, the once bad Chiefs defense is pretty good now. There is a great plate of games for Thanksgiving weekend. Could we see some more surprises?

Get our free mobile app

Let's take a quick look at today's Thanksgiving games. Bears at Lions kick the day off. The Lions will get their first win against their division rival, 35-18. Raiders at Cowboys have the afternoon game with the Cowboys bouncing back and beating the Raiders, 41-28. Bills at Saints close out the day with the Saints winning in a minor upset over the Bills, 21-19.

The two biggest games for Sunday are Steelers at Bengals and Titans at Patriots. The Steelers just don't look like the Steelers. I think Ben Roethlisberger should have called it a career after last season and it's showing in his play this season. The Bengals will win this division game, 31-16.

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a shocking loss to the Houston Texans while the New England Patriots keep becoming a Super Bowl contender. As much as I despise the Patriots and hope the Titans win, the Patriots will come out on top of this one, ugh, 31-24.

Here are the rest of my Week 12 picks:

Thursday, November 25

Bears at Lions - Lions - Upset of the Week

- Upset of the Week Raiders at Cowboys - Cowboys

Bills at Saints - Saints

Sunday, November 28

Steelers at Bengals - Bengals

Buccaneers at Colts - Buccaneers

Panthers at Dolphins - Panthers

Titans at Patriots - Patriot s

Eagles at Giants - Eagles

Falcons at Jaguars - Falcons

Jets at Texans - Jets

Chargers at Broncos - Chargers

Rams at Packers - Rams

Vikings at 49ers - 49ers

Browns at Ravens - Ravens

Monday, November 29

Seahawks at Washington - Washington

Bye: Chiefs, Cardinals

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

Paradise At The Point For Sale in Carthage, Texas This property is picture perfect and set up to entertain friends and family.

Want to Stay in a Real Dutton Ranch Cabin from the TV Show 'Yellowstone'? Now, we all know that the show is set in Montana, but did you knot that the Dutton Ranch is actually the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana? And if you really would like to live the "Yellowstone" lifestyle for a while, there are actually two cabins on the property available for you to rent out.