Its a Feast of NFL Week 12 Games for Thanksgiving into the Weekend
It was another weird weekend in the NFL. The mighty Bills lost, the Texans broke their losing streak, the Eagles clobbered the Saints, the once bad Chiefs defense is pretty good now. There is a great plate of games for Thanksgiving weekend. Could we see some more surprises?
Let's take a quick look at today's Thanksgiving games. Bears at Lions kick the day off. The Lions will get their first win against their division rival, 35-18. Raiders at Cowboys have the afternoon game with the Cowboys bouncing back and beating the Raiders, 41-28. Bills at Saints close out the day with the Saints winning in a minor upset over the Bills, 21-19.
The two biggest games for Sunday are Steelers at Bengals and Titans at Patriots. The Steelers just don't look like the Steelers. I think Ben Roethlisberger should have called it a career after last season and it's showing in his play this season. The Bengals will win this division game, 31-16.
The Tennessee Titans are coming off a shocking loss to the Houston Texans while the New England Patriots keep becoming a Super Bowl contender. As much as I despise the Patriots and hope the Titans win, the Patriots will come out on top of this one, ugh, 31-24.
Here are the rest of my Week 12 picks:
Thursday, November 25
- Bears at Lions - Lions - Upset of the Week
- Raiders at Cowboys - Cowboys
- Bills at Saints - Saints
Sunday, November 28
- Steelers at Bengals - Bengals
- Buccaneers at Colts - Buccaneers
- Panthers at Dolphins - Panthers
- Titans at Patriots - Patriots
- Eagles at Giants - Eagles
- Falcons at Jaguars - Falcons
- Jets at Texans - Jets
- Chargers at Broncos - Chargers
- Rams at Packers - Rams
- Vikings at 49ers - 49ers
- Browns at Ravens - Ravens
Monday, November 29
- Seahawks at Washington - Washington
Bye: Chiefs, Cardinals
Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.