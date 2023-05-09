I have TikTok. I like to waste some time on TikTok watching video game themed content and cat videos to share with my girlfriend. One thing I don't see is these various challenges we see on the news from time to time. I guess my algorithm is locked to avoid that content. One challenge I just found out about could affect many of you in Longview or Tyler, Texas, or anywhere else for that matter, that drives a Kia or Hyundai vehicle. The challenge invovlves breaking into those vehicles and stealing them within minutes.

TikTok Challenges

I'm not sorry for saying this, if you see a "challenge" issued on the internet and you participate in it and something bad happens to you, I have no sympathy for you whatsoever.

Kia Challenge

A new "challenge" going around is not only stupid but illegal and will send you to jail for a long time if convicted. Its called the Kia Challenge and involves breaking into a Kia or Hyundai branded vehicle, ripping open the steering column, jamming a USB into the starter, starting the vehicle then stealing it. This can be done within a couple of minutes. The thieves will then take the car for a joyride carrying out other illegal activities and even damaging other vehicles before abandoning the stolen vehicle.

Its a trend that picked up steam last summer and is still popular today.

How to Lesson the Chance of Becoming a Victim

Parking in a well lit area at night is a start. Another way is old school but seems to be effective, The Club (pictured below). Kia and Hyundai have also responded to this by offering a free software update that will prevent this type of theft. Window stickers are also provided that show the vehicle is protected with anti theft technology (Details HERE).

The Aftermath of the Thefts

Kia and Hyundai owners have posted videos of the aftermath of the Kia Challenge on their vehicles:

Thieves are the Worst

Thieves are the worst and will do whatever they can to try to take what is rightfully yours. Be aware of your surroundings, do not leave anything valuable in your vehicle and do everything that is possible to keep your vehicle safe.

