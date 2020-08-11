Big D and Bubba Gargle Hydrogen Peroxide

Big D has a thing for mouth cleanliness. That's why he brought up gargling with hydrogen peroxide this morning. He didn't remember that they had done it back in 2013 as seen above. Are there really any benefits to gargling with hydrogen peroxide, though? Yes, there is.

If you head over to medicalnewstoday.com there is a list of several of the benefits of gargling with hydrogen peroxide.

Whitening Teeth

We've seen toothpaste on the shelves that advertise the use of hydrogen peroxide as an added whitening agent. Hydrogen peroxide is a bleaching agent so it can help erase some of those coffee or tea stains over time.

Soothing A Sore Throat

The foaming you see with hydrogen peroxide is the release of oxygen which helps in the killing of bacteria. A sore throat is caused by a build up of bacteria. By gargling with hydrogen peroxide, the release of oxygen helps kill the bacteria and also helps soothe your throat, too.

Mouth Sores

There was a couple of times as a kid I got canker sores in my mouth. My mom had me gargle hydrogen peroxide to help get rid of them. It worked, too. The release of oxygen in the hydrogen peroxide helps to kill that bacteria. It takes a few times but it does help.

Make sure to use it properly. Mix one part of 3 percent hydrogen peroxide (any higher and you could cause some irritation) with two parts water, swish around the mouth, gargle for about thirty seconds then spit it out. There will be some foaming in the mouth.

Try it and see if you come out with a healthier mouth over time.