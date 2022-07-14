Its been a big summer for Blue Bell. They have already introduced a new flavor that is basically summer in a carton and introduced koozies for your pint cups. Now they are bringing yet another new flavor to your freezer that incorporates a favorite snack cake.

Yesterday, Wednesday, July 13, Blue Bell put out a teaser for a brand new flavor. In the video, it appeared that this new flavor would include oatmeal cream pie snack cakes. If that was your guess, you were correct.

Oatmeal Cream Pie is a delicious oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.

This will be available in both half gallon and pint size.

I would guess this would probably be a response to the Little Debbie snack cake ice creams that were introduced earlier this year with one of those flavors being an oatmeal creme pie flavor. I think Blue Bell can give that flavor a run for its money.

Blue Bell's Other New Flavor

Last month, Blue Bell released another new flavor that can best be described as summer in a carton. Strawberry Lemonade ice cream is strawberry ice cream with a lemonade sherbet mixed in and sprinkled with lemon flakes. Its pretty tasty, too.

Koozies Aren't for Cans Anymore

Blue Bell also introduced koozies for your pint size ice cream flavors. These were introduced on Tuesday, July 5 and were sold out in just a couple of days. I'm sure a restock of those pint sized koozies will be coming soon.

