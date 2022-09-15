While the dog days of summer are past, we still have a bunch of warm days ahead of us in East Texas. Let's keep it real, fall doesn't really arrive until mid to late October, sometimes not until November. That's why its not a weird thing to enjoy a bowl or a couple of scoops of ice cream in a cone when the weather cools down. For Blue Bell, they are bringing a taste of fall to a new frozen treat.

New Blue Bell Flavor

As Blue Bell likes to do, they will introduce a seasonal flavor that can be enjoyed for a limited time. For instance, their Peachy Peach. This peach infused ice cream was introduced in March but only available for a couple of months. November of 2021, Blue Bell gave us Eggnog, a frozen treat that was consumed during the holiday season. This new flavor from Blue Bell is a perfect introduction into fall:

A Preview of the New Flavor

This is a sweet treat in the true sense of the phrase. This fall inspired flavor is vanilla ice cream with chocolate brownie mixed in and a salted caramel swirl. I'm thinking the taste of a warm brownie with ice cream on top but all of it is cold and mixed together. I have no problem dipping a spoon in it or putting a couple of scoops in a cone.

Our NEW flavor is giving us total fall vibes! Grab your cozy gear and cuddle up with a bowl of Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream. - Blue Bell on Facebook

Blue Bell Salted Caramel Brownie is available in your favorite grocer's freezer right now in pint or half gallon but only for a limited time. Stop by when you get off work or this weekend and pick some up. Put on a light sweater while eating it to simulate that cooler fall weather ahead.

