Bubba is so Excited to be Playing Cassette Tapes

Every Tuesday, Big D and Bubba hook up the cassette player and give us the gem that is Cassette Tape Tuesday. They've given some great stuff from Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn and many more. We will say, Bubba likes Cassette Tape Tuesday way to much. He's said that he's picked some up at garage sales just for this feature.

As I make fun of Bubba, I have to make fun of myself for a bit, I still have a bunch of cassettes myself. I had a boombox that still played them, too, until a couple of years ago when it died after 20 plus years. The first is the case that you would keep in your car.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

In your home, you would have a different case for other cassettes. This would be close to your stereo in the living room. Remember cassette singles? You could pick those up for $3 to $5 and they would have the current radio single on them. But, they would also have some kind of bonus track or alternate version or some other musical surprise on side B.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

All these cassettes are in great shape and still play, I just need to find another cassette player.

In the meantime, tune in each Tuesday to Big D and Bubba as they break out the cassette player and play something from the great technology that was the cassette tape.