Can Air Purifiers Help Protect Your Family From COVID-19?

Yes, it's true. It feels like things are slowly but surely returning to some sense of normalcy. Although, recent numbers show a spike of Covid-19 cases here in Texas. Many are still concerned and want to do everything they can to keep their family safe as we continue to navigate this pandemic.

We already know that air purifiers are a good idea if you seek to keep your home's air free of pesky allergens and other polluting elements. Research also shows it may help safeguard your family from the Coronavirus, too.

Environmental engineer and professor at Virginia Tech, Dr. Linsey Marr, is very knowledgeable about diseases that have gone airborne. She recently told the folks at Consumer Reports that "in theory, if an air purifier removes viruses from the air, it reduces concentrations in the room and thus reduces the potential for exposure."

As time goes on, we are learning more and more about how this virus is transmitted. Where are we as of today? Experts say it "travels via droplets expelled through coughing, talking, and breathing." The smaller particles can float through the air and transmit the virus. This is where an air purifier with a HEPA filter may help. How?

These filters have over a 99% chance of catching these smaller particles--at least some of them. When it comes to choosing an air purifier, be aware that the quicker the purifier can cycle air, the better. These models have an increased chance of catching those potentially harmful particles. So, it's a good idea to have one, especially if someone at home is in a high-risk category.

Don't make the mistake of thinking an air purifier replaces the need to maintain other standards put forth by entities such as the CDC, however. Washing your hands often, practicing social distancing, and wearing masks in public, crowded places is still very important.

