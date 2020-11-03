Christmas Begins Friday At Carmela’s Magical Santa Land In Longview

Break out the hot chocolate, Christmas carols, and millions upon millions of Christmas lights as the holidays begin this week here in East Texas!

Carmela's Magical Santa Land is a family-friendly drive-thru adventure, and a perfect ending to any night this holiday season. This is a holiday tradition my family has had every year for the last 5 years I've lived in this part of the state. If you've missed out on this, let me let you in our best kept (or probably not-so-kept) secret.

The Christmas lights drive-thru at Carmela's Magical Santa Land in Longview is nearly a mile long, and complete with nearly 2 million twinkling lights. You and the family will be able to take in every traditional holiday song - like Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, and even movie favorites like Let It Go. Seriously, try not singing along!

Along the light route different characters like Mickey Mouse, the Abominable Snowman, and the entire cast of Toy Story can be found. If you want to make it a bit more challenging, you can request a scavenger hunt form and try and locate all '12 Days of Christmas' stories captured throughout the lights as well.

This year, Carmela's Magical Santa Land runs from November 6 to January 8. You can bring the entire family, even those that travel from out of town, for the perfect social distancing adventure before social distancing was cool...or rather normal. The lights are open Sun - Thurs 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Fri & Sat 5:30 pm to 11 pm at 6085 Hwy 259 N, Longview - trust me, you'll know when you're there. The line out front will tell you everything you need to know!

One more thing - although traveling through the lights is FREE, donations are appreciated!

Our family tradition is continuing again this year, so I hope to see ya there!