Like all East Texans, Longview residents are eager to get back to a sense of normalcy after this week's winter storm. Covid management continues, of course. However, even though we're still doing our best to stay safe at least it won't be the weather preventing us from moving freely about our cities.

The City of Longview announced their offices are scheduled to resume service as of Monday, February 22. That includes recreation centers as well as the compost site. Speaking of sanitation, collection is also scheduled to resume on Monday, as well.

(Note: The Longview Public Library is still operating as a warming center for the community. Updates available here.)

Speaking of Covid, the Vaccination Hub Clinic at Good Shepherd that was previously set for this upcoming weekend has been postponed. If you were scheduled as a second-dose recipient for Saturday, February 20, you'll be re-scheduled for Friday, March 5. For those first-dose recipients scheduled for Sunday, February 21, you'll be rescheduled for Sunday, March 7.

In addition, unlike other cities in East Texas, the City of Longview has announced they have plenty of water and advise Longview residents there's no need to limit water use, nor is there currently a boil water notice on record. City officials do ask residents to be efficient in their water use, however. Why? The City uses electricity to deliver water, and and so conserving power whenever possible is requested and recommended.