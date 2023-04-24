It's that time of year again that the City of Tyler will help you get rid of those bigger pieces of trash around your home. The Tyler, Texas Free Bulky Item Pick-up Week begins Monday, May 1 and runs through Friday, May 5. During this week, you can place items like furniture, appliances and other large items on the curb to be picked up for free. Normally, these larger items would require a fee.

Large Items Taking Up Space

Normally, if you had some large items that needed to be disposed of, the City of Tyler would pick them up for a small fee. However, for the week of May 1 - May 5 you can set certain items on the curb to be picked up for no charge by the City of Tyler.

Bulky Items to be Picked Up Curbside in Tyler May 1 through May 5, 2023

City of Tyler Recycling Center

If you are unable to participate during the Free Bulky Item Pick-up Week Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5, you can bring large items like air conditioners, refrigerators, TVs and other large items to the City of Tyler Recycling Center, 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave. You'll just need to present a copy of your Tyler Water Utilities bill.

Bulky Items that Can Be Taken to City of Tyler Recycling Center

Large items that will not be picked up include:

Liquid waste

Tires

Limbs

Brush

Tree stumps

Construction material

Don't Put Anything Out for a Second Pick Up

Keep in mind, too, that if your bulky items are picked up between the dates of Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5, and you place more items by the curb on another day, there will be a fee for the second pick up. If you need more information on the Free Bulky Item Pick-up Week, call the Solid Waste Office at 903.531.1388.