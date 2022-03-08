For me, one of the most exciting developments we've seen over the past several years in East Texas is the ever-burgeoning food truck scene.

Even though it's become a normal sight at many of our East Texas events and locales, I never fail to be delighted at the increasing variety of options available on the go.

You can find almost anything you might want--American favorites, Tex-Mex, Vietnamese, Greek, sweet treats, and even authentic Mexican food with an island-inspired twist. On top of that, it seems we're hearing of new additions every month.

By the way, if you operate a food truck and would like to be on this list, shoot me an email at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

I also love that some of Tyler's city developers are keeping our food truck scene in mind when making new plans or updating our public areas.

For example, the soon-to-come Tyler Rose Complex has incorporated a special area in their plans specifically designed for the mobile cuisine culture.

Some of our favorite food trucks also have brick-and-mortar locations and most of these are locally owned. That means that often, this is one more way we can support our East Texas business owners.

And don't forget that many of these food trucks are available to cater for your events! If you're hosting a shindig, you may want to consider contacting one, two, or even several of these to add a fun, delectable addition to your event or gathering. Camp Tyler recently hosted an entire food truck picnic!

Thank you to VisitTyler.com for providing many of the photos utilized here.

Here's an online culinary tour of some of the best food trucks that operate in the Tyler area:

