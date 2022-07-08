Check Out This $500k Dome Home For Sale in Pottsboro, Texas

I’m not a real estate expert but this unique dome home that is currently for sale in Pottsboro, Texas caught my eye because I’ve never seen a home shaped like this. From all the comments I read online the reason it has a dome shape is to better withstand any weather disaster. Some online commenters were quick to say it’s the perfect home for a doomsday prepper. This unique dome home is only half of what you get because there is also a small guest house on the property as well.

The address for the dome home is 129 Deer Crossing Drive in Pottsboro, Texas and the current list price is $499,900. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms and is just over 2,000 square feet. The guest house on the property is 640 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and in the past has been used as a short-term rental property.

Dome House With Features To Help Live Off the Grid

If you want to live a simple life this house will help, make that happen, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. It offers fruit trees, well water with water filter and softener, plus a greenhouse. The lot for this property is 3.65 acres so lots of area to build or create any other features that you would want.

Dome House Not Far from Fun on the Water

If you enjoy spending time on the water you can bring your lake toys to this property as it sits close to Mill Creek Marina. I’m excited to hear your reaction to the dome house in Pottsboro, now it’s time to look at photos of this place.

Dome Home in Pottsboro, Texas This unique dome home is currently for sale in Pottsboro, Texas

