It's been such an incredible relief to see the Covid-19 vaccine begin to roll out and to know more and more Texans are protected from the virus.

In January, adults 65 and older began receiving the vaccine and it's made a huge difference. And now, the circle of those who will be eligible is about to expand.

"We've seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January," said Imelda Garcia. "Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state's priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state's health care system."

Garcia is the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

CBS Austin reports "the department says that more than 93 percent of the Texas fatalities directly caused by the coronavirus have been in people 50 and older, with those ages 50 to 64 accounting for 20 percent of all fatalities."

So how many Texans have been vaccinated at this point? Take a look at our sister station's previous article for those details here. But basically, about half of our Texas seniors have received a dose--and about 30 percent are now fully protected.

And even more good news? CVS has added 74 new vaccine sites here in Texas--and yes, some of those are in East Texas. We've also just learned that Target is planning to join forces with CVS in order to offer the Covid-19 vaccine, as well.

Looking forward to the day when all East Texans are fully vaccinated. Hopefully that day is coming very soon.