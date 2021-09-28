Fans Are Ecstatic! Skittles Is Bringing Back Lime to Original Candy Packs

It's out with the "new" and in with the "old", as Skittles returns to a fan flavor favorite.

According to a press release from Mars Wrigley Confectionary, the company has heard the cries of fans who miss the original lime flavor in skittles and are giving green apple the boot.

When It Happened

Back in 2013, green apple appeared on the scene to replace lime, and lime lovers have felt its absence heavily for the past 8 years.

Fans of Skittles have debated for years over which flavor reigns supreme, but now a decision has been made.

"It's no secret that Lime has been a hot topic for Skittles fans since we replaced them with Green Apple back in 2013. Green Apple has had a good run, but the fans have spoken and it's time for Lime to return to the rainbow," said Fernando Rodrigues, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager. "What better way to bring better moments to our loyal fans, than with the return of the most asked about flavor? The joy of Lime can't be denied anymore. It is back. This time for good."

Looking to the Future

Both Original and Sour packs of Skittles will now contain Orange, Lemon, Grape, Strawberry and of course, Lime. Fans can find Lime starting this fall across a variety of pack sizes including 1.8 oz single packs and 3.6 oz Share Size.

Think It's Not A Big Deal?

You'd be wrong if you thought that this flavor war isn't on people's minds. Actually, there have been over 130,000 mentions from fans on social media talking about Skittles Lime.

When You Can Get Your Hands On The Original

Original Flavor packs featuring Lime will start popping up on shelves in October 2021, with national roll-out over the next few months.

