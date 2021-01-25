Forgetful Husband Lands Couple $1M Lottery Win

How's this for a feel-good story to start your week off strong? A couple in Arkansas has big plans for their future thanks to a husband's forgetfulness and a store clerk's mere confusion.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Carrie Middlebrook had to double back to a convenience store in Bono, AR to pick up an item her husband forgot to grab on his way home.

While she was in the storre, Middlebrook asked the clerk for a $2 scratch-off ticket along with two $10 tickets and a 5-Buck Bundle ticket. However, the cashier misunderstood and pulled a $20 $1 Million Spectacular ticket from the dispenser instead of the $2 ticket.

Middlebrook then left and scratched the ticket in her car. When she saw the “1” under No. 12 (her winning number), she thought maybe she had won $100. But then when she saw the “M,” she knew she won BIG.

Middlebrook said the 3-mile drive home felt like 300, but when she got there, she asked her husband to come outside.

“When I opened Carrie’s car door, she was crying and shaking. I thought she had hit a deer!” Mike Middlebrook laughed. “I looked at the ticket and couldn’t believe it.”

They plan to pay off their house and vehicles and put a big part of the prize money back for retirement.

I love stories like this! It's a friendly reminder to not sweat the small stuff - like having to go back to the store! It could really change your life for the better.

