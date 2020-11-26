Get Full on Turkey then Get Full on Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dominated this season. They are coming into Thanksgiving at 10-0. After we nap from the turkey during the Cowboys and Texans games, we can enjoy a monster of a division rivalry in the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers to try to knock them from the undefeated ranks.

The Houston Texans will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions to kick off the Thanksgiving football schedule. The Texans should take the win, 31-27. The Dallas Cowboys follow with their yearly Thanksgiving home game against division foe Washington. The Cowboys should take the win 21-17. That leads to the main course tonight, Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers come in undefeated, 10-0, and the Ravens coming off an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. It's been hard to stop the Pittsburgh offense with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger having a great season. The Steelers defense has been excellent this season, too. The Steelers will remain undefeated tonight, 35-28.

Here are the rest of my Week 12 picks:

Thursday, November 26

Texans at Lions - Texans

Washington at Cowboys - Cowboys

Baltimore at Steelers - Steelers

Sunday, November 29

Raiders at Falcons - Raiders

Chargers at Bills - Bills

Giants at Bengals - Giants

Titans at Colts - Titans

Panthers at Vikings - Panthers

Cardinals at Patriots - Cardinals

Dolphins at Jets - Dolphins

Browns at Jaguars - Browns

Saints at Broncos - Saints

49ers at Rams - Rams

Chiefs at Buccaneers - Chiefs

Bears at Packers - Packers

Monday, November 30

Seahawks at Eagles - Seahawks

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.