Get Full on Turkey then Get Full on Football
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dominated this season. They are coming into Thanksgiving at 10-0. After we nap from the turkey during the Cowboys and Texans games, we can enjoy a monster of a division rivalry in the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers to try to knock them from the undefeated ranks.
The Houston Texans will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions to kick off the Thanksgiving football schedule. The Texans should take the win, 31-27. The Dallas Cowboys follow with their yearly Thanksgiving home game against division foe Washington. The Cowboys should take the win 21-17. That leads to the main course tonight, Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers come in undefeated, 10-0, and the Ravens coming off an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. It's been hard to stop the Pittsburgh offense with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger having a great season. The Steelers defense has been excellent this season, too. The Steelers will remain undefeated tonight, 35-28.
Here are the rest of my Week 12 picks:
Thursday, November 26
- Texans at Lions - Texans
- Washington at Cowboys - Cowboys
- Baltimore at Steelers - Steelers
Sunday, November 29
- Raiders at Falcons - Raiders
- Chargers at Bills - Bills
- Giants at Bengals - Giants
- Titans at Colts - Titans
- Panthers at Vikings - Panthers
- Cardinals at Patriots - Cardinals
- Dolphins at Jets - Dolphins
- Browns at Jaguars - Browns
- Saints at Broncos - Saints
- 49ers at Rams - Rams
- Chiefs at Buccaneers - Chiefs
- Bears at Packers - Packers
Monday, November 30
- Seahawks at Eagles - Seahawks
Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.