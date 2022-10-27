We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas.

Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...

However, things inevitably change. So, as time has gone by, we drive by the now permanently closed location and speculate as to what may be taking over this piece of prime commercial real estate on one of Tyler's busiest thoroughfares.

And now we know.

According to TylerPaper.com, a company spokesperson for Golden Chick has confirmed they will be the new inhabitants at 205 WSW Loop 323 in the spring of 2023.

Honestly, I'm happy about this one. As far as fast food hot spots go, I've always been a fan of Golden Chick. I remember when I was a kid living in Bastrop, Texas, I used to beg my parents to take me there after church almost every Sunday. I wonder if they still have those pepper puppies? OMG, so good.

This won't be the first Golden Chick location in East Texas, though. According to the Golden Chick website, there are already locations in Longview, Emory, Mineola, and Gun Barrel City. And now, we'll have one in Tyler, too.

Are you a Golden Chick fan? What other restaurants, fast food or otherwise, would you like to see come to East Texas? Let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

