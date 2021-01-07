We all miss Cross Canadian Ragweed, even before that girl Koe knows did. Hard to believe it's been a full decade since Red Dirt's preeminent band went their separate ways.

By now we all know about that MusicFest tribute that was recorded back in January 2020, right? It's called The Years, A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada and the Music of Cross Candian Ragweed, it's out on Friday (January 8th), and we are stoked.

Today, we got another taste of the project in the form of Wade Bowen and Jamie Lin Wilson singing "Sick and Tired," easily a top-five-all-time favorite from Ragweed for me. Have you ever heard the story of how Cody and the boys coerced Lee Ann Womack to singing with them on the original? From Taste of Country:

Cody Canada said that they met Womack at RodeoHouston, through their shared manager, and agreed later that night to sing on their next album. "She drove herself over [to the recording session], which was really unheard of at the time," Canada recounts. "I asked her how I could pay her -- she said a six-pack of Budweiser and some Whataburger ... I was like, 'Man, this is gonna be a lifetime friendship' ... "She's just been a really good friend," he adds, "but to stand on the outside of it and look in ... It's still amazing to me that we made that happen."

The new live album will boast 17 Cody Canada and Ragweed songs sung by the likes of Randy Rogers, Stoney LaRue, Reckless Kelly, Casey Donahew, Wade Bowen, and many more of Texas' best.

The Years, A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada and the Music of Cross Candian Ragweed track listing:

1. Constantly – Parker McCollum

2. Bang My Head – Copper Chief (featuring Cody Canada)

3. Don’t Need You – Read Southall Band

4. Fightin’ For – Reckless Kelly

5. 17 – Jamie Lin Wilson (featuring Dierks Canada)

6. This Time Around – Randy Rogers

7. 42 Miles – Casey Donahew

8. Sick and Tired – Wade Bowen (featuring Jamie Lin Wilson)

9. Carney Man – Mike McClure

10. Breakdown – Bruce Robison

11. Alabama – Courtney Patton

12. Johnny’s Song – William Clark Green

13. On a Cloud – Doug Moreland

14. Run to Me – Bri Bagwell

15. Broken – Stoney LaRue (featuring Cody Canada)

16. Dead Man – Jade Marie Patek

17. The Years – BJ Barham of American Aquarium

Be sure to give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found. You can hear my recent conversation with BJ there now.