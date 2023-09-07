Here are the 10 Least Expensive Houses You'll Find in Tyler

Owning a home is something we all strive for in our life. I have not had the opportunity to do that yet but I have started the process so it'll be interesting how that process goes. While I basically have zero experience in home buying, I do know that the real estate market has been nuts as of late. But, if you do your research, you can still find a decently priced home somewhere in East Texas. I went to zillow.com to look at some homes in Tyler, Texas and filtered them by price from low to high and these are the 10 Least Expensive Homes in Tyler according to Zillow.

Rented All My Life But Looking Into Buying a Home

I have rented either a house or an apartment all of my life so I can't be one to offer home buying or land buying advice. I have started the process of buying my first home and I'm excited to finally learn what that process is like and to hopefully not have to pay rent anymore. For those who've owned a home for a long time, your excitement is most likely way less than mine. However, for someone like me whose never had that opportunity, I can't wait to go through the steps, and the perils, of home ownership.

Least Expensive Homes in Tyler

I went to zillow.com and searched homes for sale in Tyler and filtered them by price from low to high. From there, I took the first ten properties to get the list below. Some of these homes will certainly need some work or just demolished all together but a couple of them could be a steal for their price. So take a look below at the 10 Least Expensive Homes in Tyler according to Zillow.

