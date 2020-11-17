How To Order White and Blue Oreos For Your Next Cowboys Party

This could change Oreo-eating forever. Instead of settling for what's offered at the store, now we can choose the color of the filling and even put a picture of our favorite football team on the outside to level up the party.

Now you can officially customize your own Oreos online, and the possibilities are almost endless.

Oreo has an online landing page that allows you to use OREOiD to make your own creations from eight different creme filling colors -- red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, pink, or white. There's also a "customize everything option" that gives you the chance to add sprinkles or dip them in fudge, or even add a picture to each cookie.

Think centerpiece for your next Cowboys or Texans football party, or maybe a side dish for your child's next birthday party, right next to the cake. Red and green ones could give your holiday gathering a boost. And the rest of us might order some just because it's Tuesday and we like purple and gold together.

When you check out on the Oreo website, you can buy 20 two-count packs of cookies at $2.50 each, five eight-count boxes at $8.95 each, or a set of 24 cookies for $19.95. There is a minimum order.

Delish said this is the first time Oreo fans have been able to make a cookie totally unique to their tastes. And speaking of tastes, I'm sure the customizable colors taste exactly the same as the regular white filling, and that's okay.

But it could be the first time that twisting open a cookie and licking out the center leaves a stain on your tongue or drops a colored ribbon in your 30-calorie unsweetened vanilla almond milk. Here's to new things.