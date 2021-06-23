Hundreds in Tyler Could Have the West Nile Virus and Not Know It

We've heard a lot about people walking around "asymptomatic" with COVID in the past year, and it turns out that can happen with West Nile too. Hundreds of East Texans will likely have the West Nile virus this summer and not even know it.



Mosquito bites are annoying as heck, but if a bad itch is all you end up with, consider yourself lucky. If a mosquito that carries the West Nile virus happens to infect you, you might still be dealing with the repercussions a year from now and nobody's got time for that.

If East Texas is going to have issues with the West Nile virus this summer, cases will start popping up this month and next.

The CDC said most people won't develop symptoms, and in fact, 8 out of 10 people infected with the virus won't have any clue they have it. The mosquito bite will heal, and you'll go on with your life never knowing you could have spent the summer in bed, missing out on water parks, road trips, and fireworks. For those that do develop symptoms, the West Nile virus could be a summer-ruiner with headaches, fatigue, fever, and weakness, and the effects of the virus could linger for months.

Those over the age of 60 are at the greatest risk for developing symptoms, according to the CDC, and "some effects to the central nervous system might be permanent." The CDC also said, "About 1 out of 10 people who develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system die."

There's really no super cure for West Nile and the virus pretty much has to run its course. Yuck! I've already received the yearly text reminder from my mom telling me to grab some repellant like OFF with DEET as an ingredient to keep the mosquitoes away. (Gotta love mom and the CDC.) My mom even wears her socks up over the outside of her pants so the skeeters won't get in there. It's not a good look, but highly effective if you're trying to avoid mosquito-borne problems.

Carry on with camping trips, outdoor concerts, and backyard parties this summer, and stay updated with Texas' approach to attacking the West Nile problem HERE. We were inside most of the last summer, so dang it, this summer we're headed out.

We may smell like insect repellant, but it's still going to be a good summer.