ICYMI: Cody Johnson on the Hotline with Big D and Bubba

All of East Texas loves Cody Johnson. I mean, he is an East Texan, his music is true and he's just a good dude. It's been a while since he's done a show like all other artists, but one of the favorites at his live shows is "Dear Rodeo". That song has turned into his latest single. Cody took some time to get on the hotline with Big D and Bubba to talk about the song and a whole lot more.

"Dear Rodeo" is Cody's love letter to his first love, rodeo. It's become a great song to close out his shows, including this performance from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Cody Johnson is even working a documentary. It talks about his life up until now and the music that has shaped his life. No word on when we'll get to see it but listening to Cody, it sounds like it's almost done.

It's really cool to hear Cody talk about country music. He loves to dig into the history of a song and the meaning of that song. He covered "Husbands and Wives", which Brooks & Dunn originally recorded, and Cody talked about Roger Miller writing the song and some more history of the tune.

Cody is always fun to listen to. Check out the full interview above.

