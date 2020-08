Chex Mix is great. But in a snack bowl, by itself, sometimes with a beer. But adding milk and eating it like cereal just does not sound appetizing. Watch below as Big D, Bubba and Carsen give it a shot.

Yeah, that doesn't look good at all. Their reactions prove it. We think Big D introduced it on purpose to torture his radio mates.

Listen to Big D and Bubba Monday through Friday, 5 A.M. to 9 A.M., on 101.5 KNUE.