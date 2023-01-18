Buc-ee's is becoming not only a favorite in Texas, but across the country. The Texas based convenience store chain began in our great state in the 1980's and has developed a cult following over the last 20 plus years. The main reason is their now Walmart sized stores that house branded t-shirts, great food, home goods, Beaver Nuggets and bathrooms you can dine in. Rumors of a Buc-ee's coming to East Texas have been going around for years now. While we wait for that hopeful news, we are learning that Florida could be getting a third Buc-ee's in the near future.

Buc-ee's Stores in Florida

Buc-ee's opened it's first store in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2021. That was followed up by a second location in St. Augustine, Florida. In 2022, it was reported that 5.4 million people stopped at the Daytona Beach Buc-ee's and spent, on average, 30 minutes at the store (FOX 35 Orlando).

Possible Third Location in Florida

It appears that a third Buc-ee's location may pop up in the near future in Ocala, Florida. An application has been filed by Buc-ee's to build in the area of Interstate 75 and West Highway 326. The Buc-ee's is planned to be about 80,000 square feet with 120 gas pumps. The county still needs to approve this new construction and are expected to vote on it in February.

Buc-ee's already has stores in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee. One will soon open in Colorado, Missouri and Louisiana.

Buc-ee's in East Texas Rumors

Rumors have been around for years that Buc-ee's was going to build a store in East Texas. The hot spot for those rumors is along Interstate 20 in Lindale, possibly at the intersection of Toll 49 (See - Even My Parents Believe the Big Rumors of Buc-ee's Coming to Lindale). That location makes perfect sense for locations Buc-ee's likes to build at. We'll see if that ever happens.

