New Restaurant Where Zoe’s in Tyler, TX Used to Be is Now Open

In January of this year, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants was closing its doors.

When Zoe's Kitchen closed its doors I was super bummed. It had been my favorite go-to fast-casual spot for Mediterranean-inspired offerings for years. Honestly, whenever I wasn't sure what to have for dinner, I'd often door-dash or pick up lunch or dinner from this place. One of the reasons I loved it so much was because not only was the food delicious, I enjoyed that they offered healthier choices.

Some of my personal favorites were the kabobs, the Greek salad on top of their delicious grilled potato salad, and of course--ALL of the hummus and pita offerings. And that chocolate cake? Oh my gosh...

But when we heard their parent company, Cava, was planning to open in this location under the name 'Cava,' I felt it was a silver lining.

If you check out their menu offerings, you'll find many of the things we loved about Zoe's. There seems to be more of an emphasis on the bowls and pitas, and not everything we loved at Zoe's Kitchen is on the menu. However, there are some NEW things to which we can look forward.

Granted, I don't see Yaya's Chocolate cake on the menu, but those brownies and cookies are calling my name.

They've officially opened as of today, April 7, so I think I know what I'll be doing for dinner tonight.

Want to learn more? Check out their website here.

