New Trend Has Idiots Washing Their Ground Meat Before Cooking

Okay, so the first thought that might pop into your head when you hear that people are actually washing their ground beef before cooking it is that we are finally starting to see the effects of children who ate paint chips.

Get our free mobile app

However, since "Cleanliness is next to Godliness", we must concede that there "could" have been a chance that the practice might have been a sound one. Turns out, just as we suspicioned, it's NOT.

Several TikTok videos have recently surfaced with users claiming that it's a healthy practice to wash that might before cooking it.

Here are just a couple of examples, the first of which has been viewed over three million times.

Some TikTokers actually believed this to be a safe practice. But, the vast majority of "less gullible" users pointed out some obvious flaws to this line of thinking including the fact that properly cooking the beef will kill all the germs to begin with.

In a report we found from foxnews.com, we learned that:

Melanie Marcus, a chef and registered dietician from the greater Charlotte, North Carolina-area, said "washing ground beef before cooking it is not worth doing." "Today, ground beef and poultry are cleaned during processing, so any further washing is unnecessary and can actually increase the risk of foodborne illness," Marcus told Fox News Digital.

So, if you've been thinking this might be a practice you should begin to deploy, fight the urge and DON'T do it. Just be sure to properly cook your meat and you should be fine.

How Much Are Crawfish in Shreveport? Crawfish have arrived and we have been checking the prices for you. These are the prices we found on January 17.