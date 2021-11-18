East Texans love their Dallas Cowboys. East Texans love Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes. Patrick's Chiefs will host the Cowboys Sunday afternoon making it hard for many to know who to root for.

Get our free mobile app

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City will host the biggest game of Sunday afternoon at 3:25 Central Time on FOX, Dallas Cowboys versus Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cowboys have looked great this season, minus their debacle against the Broncos. The offense has really come into their own behind third year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Having a receiving core of Amari Cooper and Ceedee Lamb makes it hard for defenses to know who to cover. The Cowboys defense has faltered a little over the last three or four games but can still create a turnover when they need to. Trevon Diggs now leads the league in interceptions with eight.

The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled this season. Patrick Mahomes is leading a good offense but sometimes it looks like they are on a different page. The defense, on the other hand, is like a stack of swiss cheese. They can't tackle a running back or stop a receiver from catching a pass. More importantly, they can't keep opposing offenses out of the end zone. The last two games have seen some improvement but they still have a ways to go.

In this Cowboys versus Chiefs matchup, it's going to come down to which defense bends the least. In other words, it will be a shootout that any offensive fan will love. The Cowboys defense will bend the least in a 48-45 Dallas Cowboys win.

Here are the rest of my Week 11 picks:

Thursday, November 18

Patriots at Falcons - Patriots

Sunday, November 21

Colts at Bills - Bills

Ravens at Bears - Bears - Upset of the Week

- Upset of the Week Lions at Browns - Browns

Texans at Titans - Titans

Packers at Vikings - Packers

Dolphins at Jets - Dolphins

Saints at Eagles - Saints

Washington at Panthers - Panthers

49ers at Jaguars - 49ers

Bengals at Raiders - Bengals

Cowboys at Chiefs - Cowboys

Cardinals at Seahawks - Seahawks

Steelers at Chargers - Chargers

Monday, November 22

Giants at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

Bye: Broncos, Rams

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

Keep Looking: National Chains that East Texans Want in the Area We love our East Texas owned businesses. But there's nothing wrong with enjoying a national chain, either.

Look At Some of the Homes Owned By Your Favorite Houston Astros Baseball Players We all know that Major League Baseball players make millions of dollars, lets take a peek at some of the homes owned by Houston Astros players