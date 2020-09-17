NFL Week 2 – Can the Cowboys and Bucs Rebound?

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have high expectations this year with a new coach (Cowboys) and a future Hall of Fame quarterback (Buccaneers). Can they both rebound from losses in Week 1? I think they can.

The Dallas Cowboys played a good game in their opener against the Los Angeles Rams. The defense looked pretty good under new coordinator Mike Nolan. The offense moved the ball under second year coordinator Kellen Moore. Really it came down to a couple of questionable calls to go for it on 4th down instead of opting for a field goal. The Cowboys are at home this week against the Atlanta Falcons, coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. I believe we will see another solid performance from the defense and Dak will have another good performance with the help of his three great receivers and awesome running back. It'll be another close on but the Cowboys will come out on top 27-20.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some high hopes this season with a brand new coach in Bruce Arians and the addition of former Patriots greats Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The opened with a loss in a tough game against division rival New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Questions have already risen about the relationship between Arians and Brady. The Bucs are home against another division opponent, the Carolina Panthers, Sunday. I think they'll rebound in a high scoring affair, 34-28.

Here are the rest of my Week 2 picks:

Thursday, September 17

Bengals at Browns - Bengals

Sunday, September 20

Giants at Bears - Bears

Falcons at Cowboys - Cowboys

Lions at Packers - Packers

Jaguars at Titans - Titans

Vikings at Colts - Vikings

Bills at Dolphins - Bills

49ers at Jets - 49ers

Rams at Eagles - Rams

Broncos at Steelers - Steelers

Panthers at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

Washington at Cardinals - Cardinals

Chiefs at Chargers - Chiefs

Ravens at Texans - Ravens

Patriots at Seahawks - Seahawks

Monday, September 21

Saints at Raiders - Saints

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.