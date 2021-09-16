Who had a Fluke Win and Who is for Real Leading into NFL Week 2

There are some interesting matchups for NFL Week 2 with a couple of division games and a Super Bowl rematch, at least the Super Bowl winning quarterback versus the team he beat after being down 28-3. But Week 1 had some surprises. Let's take a look at a couple of those surprises and find out if it was real or a fluke.

The Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincy to open their season. The Vikings would come away with a loss thanks to a Bengal field goal as time expired in overtime. For the Vikings, this is becoming a regular disappointment. Kirk Cousins doesn't seem to be the savior they thought he was. It's going to be a long year for Viking fans. For the Bengals, this is the second year for LSU product, Joe Burrow, at quarterback. Burrow looked great before his season ending knee injury last season. He looked great leading his Bengals on Sunday. Cincy travels to Chicago this Sunday and will come out with a 34-30 win. The Vikings are in Arizona versus the upstart Cardinals. Cardinals win 42-24. Bengals are for real.

Monday night saw an interesting game between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders did win with a touchdown in overtime but it's hard to look at this Raiders team and actually believe in them. Jon Gruden had some successful seasons in the NFL. I liked him a lot in the booth for Monday Night Football. I think he should have stayed there. Maybe I'm wrong but that 10 year, $100 million contract wasn't worth it. The Raiders are a fluke.

Here are the rest of my Week 2 picks:

Thursday, September 16

Giants at Washington - Washington

Sunday, September 19

Bengals at Bears - Bengals

Texans at Browns - Browns

Rams at Colts - Rams

Bills at Dolphins - Bills

Patriots at Jets - Patriots

49ers at Eagles - Eagles

Raiders at Steelers - Steelers

Saints at Panthers - Saints

Broncos at Jaguars - Broncos

Vikings at Cardinals - Cardinals

Falcons at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

Cowboys at Chargers - Chargers

Titans at Seahawks - Seahawks

Chiefs at Ravens - Chiefs

Monday, September 20

Lions at Packers - Lions

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

