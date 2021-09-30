Two Teams are Big Surprises as We Head into NFL Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys surprised a lot of people with their dominating win over the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night. But they are not the most surprising team in the NFL going into Week 4. Let's take a closer look at the two most surprising NFL teams so far.
The Carolina Panthers sit at 3-0 going into their week 4 matchup against the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers have certainly been a huge surprise for everyone in the NFL. No one knew what to make of Sam Darnold coming from the New York Jets but he is finally looking like a first round pick. Teamed up with another former Jet, wide receiver Robby Anderson, and the Panther offense has been rolling. The Panther defense has been outstanding, too. Currently, the defense is number one in yards allowed at only 191 per game and number one in sacks with 14 total in the first three games. The Panthers come to Dallas on Sunday for a noon game. It will be a helluva game with Dallas squeaking by 21-20.
The Arizona Cardinals are the other surprise team so far this season. Kyler Murray is looking like an MVP candidate leading the Cardinal offense to average 432 yards total yards and 322 yards passing yards per game. Their defense is just outside the top 10 in total yards and passing yards allowed. Their run defense needs some improvement, though. The Cardinals travel to face their division foe the Los Angeles Rams. I'm giving the Cardinals the upset with a 38-31 win.
Here are the rest of my Week 4 picks:
Thursday, September 30
- Jaguars at Bengals - Bengals
Sunday, October 3
- Washington at Falcons - Falcons
- Texans at Bills - Bills
- Lions at Bears - Lions
- Panthers at Cowboys - Cowboys
- Colts at Dolphins - Colts
- Browns at Vikings - Browns
- Giants at Saints - Saints
- Titans at Jets - Titans
- Chiefs at Eagles - Chiefs
- Cardinals at Rams - Cardinals
- Seahawks at 49ers - Seahawks
- Ravens at Broncos - Broncos
- Steelers at Packers - Packers
- Buccaneers at Patriots - Buccaneers
Monday, October 4
- Raiders at Chargers - Raiders
Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.