I Don’t See There Being Big Upsets as NFL Week 6 Kicks Off Today

NFL Week 5 had several surprise games. Week 6, however, should be pretty status quo, meaning that the teams that should win will win.

The Kansas City Chiefs are really struggling right now. The offense lead by Patrick Mahomes is doing okay. It's the defense that's really bringing the team down right now. The defensive backfield that was reliable last season seems to break down at the worst times. Their linebackers are not good and their defensive line can't get any pressure on the opposing quarterback. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo needs to find a solution or his hot seat is going to get hotter. The Chiefs travel to D.C. to take on the Football Team and will bounce back with a 35-14 win.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a weird spot right now. Jon Gruden stepped down as head coach earlier this week over some controversial emails. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach, Rich Bisaccia, will take over as head coach until a permanent replacement can be found, probably next season. With that awkwardness and change, the Raiders will still come away with a win against their division rival Broncos, 27-21.

Here are the rest of my Week 6 picks:

Thursday, October 14

Buccaneers at Eagles - Buccaneers

Sunday, October 17

Dolphins at Jaguars (in London) - Dolphins

Packers at Bears - Packers

Bengals at Lions - Bengals

Texans at Colts - Colts

Rams at Giants - Rams

Chiefs at Washington - Chiefs

Vikings at Panthers - Panthers

Chargers at Ravens - Chargers

Cardinals at Browns - Browns

Raiders at Broncos - Raiders

Cowboys at Patriots - Cowboys

Seahawks at Steelers - Steelers

Monday, October 18

Bills at Titans - Bills

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

