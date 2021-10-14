I Don’t See There Being Big Upsets as NFL Week 6 Kicks Off Today

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

NFL Week 5 had several surprise games. Week 6, however, should be pretty status quo, meaning that the teams that should win will win.

The Kansas City Chiefs are really struggling right now. The offense lead by Patrick Mahomes is doing okay. It's the defense that's really bringing the team down right now. The defensive backfield that was reliable last season seems to break down at the worst times. Their linebackers are not good and their defensive line can't get any pressure on the opposing quarterback. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo needs to find a solution or his hot seat is going to get hotter. The Chiefs travel to D.C. to take on the Football Team and will bounce back with a 35-14 win.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a weird spot right now. Jon Gruden stepped down as head coach earlier this week over some controversial emails. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach, Rich Bisaccia, will take over as head coach until a permanent replacement can be found, probably next season. With that awkwardness and change, the Raiders will still come away with a win against their division rival Broncos, 27-21.

Here are the rest of my Week 6 picks:

Thursday, October 14

  • Buccaneers at Eagles - Buccaneers

Sunday, October 17

  • Dolphins at Jaguars (in London) - Dolphins
  • Packers at Bears - Packers
  • Bengals at Lions - Bengals
  • Texans at Colts - Colts
  • Rams at Giants - Rams
  • Chiefs at Washington - Chiefs
  • Vikings at Panthers - Panthers
  • Chargers at Ravens - Chargers
  • Cardinals at Browns - Browns
  • Raiders at Broncos - Raiders
  • Cowboys at Patriots - Cowboys
  • Seahawks at Steelers - Steelers

Monday, October 18

  • Bills at Titans - Bills

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

