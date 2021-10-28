The Best Games of NFL Week 8 Look to be Tonight and Sunday Night

The once lowly Arizona Cardinals can easily be considered the best team in the NFL right now. Their offense is almost unstoppable. Their defense is almost a brick wall. The Cardinals are running on all cylinders. They will have their first real test tonight as they host the hot Green Bay Packers.

Get our free mobile app

Last week I wrote how it was crazy to think that the Arizona Cardinals could be undefeated. Well, here they are, at 7-0 leading the NFC West, which had been dominated by the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams the last few seasons. Tonight, they host the very hot Green Bay Packers. The Packers will be without a key piece of their offense with Davante Adams out with COVID along with their defensive coordinator, Joe Berry. As well as the Packers have been playing, I think the Cardinals have been playing better. Cardinals win tonight 42-24.

The Cowboys are back this week after their bye. Dak Prescott is still not a certainty for Sunday night's game against the Vikings as of this writing with his calf injury. The Vikings are a team that no one, including themselves, can figure out just yet. Kirk Cousins is an overrated quarterback, their defense is okay, their offense has produced but they just can't win against the good teams. Dallas is a good team with a defense that is creating turnovers. The Cowboys will handle the Vikings in a close game, 35-27.

Here are the rest of my Week 8 picks:

Thursday, October 28

Packers at Cardinals - Cardinals

Sunday, October 31

Panthers at Falcons - Falcons

Dolphins at Bills - Bills

49ers at Bears - Bears

Steelers at Browns - Steelers

Eagles at Lions - Eagles

Titans at Colts - Titans

Bengals at Jets - Bengals

Rams at Texans - Rams

Patriots at Chargers - Chargers

Jaguars at Seahawks - Seahawks

Washington at Broncos - Washington

Buccaneers at Saints - Buccaneers

Cowboys at Vikings - Cowboys

Monday, November 1

Giants at Chiefs - Chiefs

Bye: Raiders, Ravens

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

Longview Residents Share: What's Going in Next to the Albertson's Parking Lot? A social media group conversation had Longview residents speculating on what's going in here--plus a confirmation on what it is likely going to be.

Tips to Avoid Being a Target to Porch Pirates As we approach the holiday season Porch Pirates will be looking to see what they can steal. Here are some tips to avoid becoming a target.